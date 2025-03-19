Young sailors put in the training ahead of new season
The event was held at Pitsford Reservoir, home of Northampton Sailing Club, with youngsters from Middle Nene SC also participating.
Supervised by experienced racing coaches, they worked on their starts, plus boat balance and trim, sail setting, centreboard position as well as the actual course made good (the ‘5 Essentials’ of dinghy sailing). Rounding mark tactics were also practised, pulling together all their knowledge from the previous winter training sessions.
This was the final event in preparation for the Northamptonshire Youth Series, a regatta series which will be held throughout the summer across the county. The clubs involved are Cransley Sailing Club, Banbury Sailing Club, Hollowell Sailing Club, Middle Nene Sailing Club and Northampton Sailing Club.
Mark Greer, Rear Commodore Sailing and Head Coach at Middle Nene SC, summarised the training: “We had an awesome day on the water, well done to everybody involved! The conditions were perfect and it is just fantastic to see so many young sailors, consistently improving their skills with smiles on their faces. We are looking forward to a great season!”
Sailing is a great sport for all ages and the local clubs are welcoming new members. For any details, please go to ‘Northamptonshire Youth Series’ on Facebook, send an email to [email protected] or visit www.middlenenesc.co.uk.