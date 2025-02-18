Young sailors at Northampton SC train for the next season

This was the second of three winter coaching events organised in preparation for the Northamptonshire Youth Series, a popular race series with regattas held at several locations in the county.

Following a hearty breakfast the youngsters rigged their boats for the day. Well-equipped for the conditions in dry suits and warm clothes, they first did a number of practical exercises in boat handling and sailing tactics, followed by two races where theory could be turned into practice straightaway. All this under the watchful eyes of racing coaches from Northants SC and neighbouring Middle Nene SC, who also ensured safety on the water, a high priority given the age of the participants and the cold weather.

“We noticed a considerable improvement in performance compared with our previous event in January and our young sailors certainly enjoyed a bit of time on the water, especially since we cannot use our own lake in Thrapston during the winter months. Winter training really helps to keep the spirit going and we look forward to meeting all the other clubs from the county in spring and summer!” said Mark Greer, Rear Commodore Sailing and Head Coach at Middle Nene SC.

One more training session is planned for 15th March, before the official regatta season starts in Spring with events at Northampton SC, Cransley SC, Banbury SC, Draycote SC Middle Nene SC and Hollowell SC.

Details about the Series of events are available from www.facebook.com/northamptonshireyouthseries

Sailing at close quarters during a race start.

Single- and two-handed dinghies sail in the Northants Youth Series.

Coaches in motor boats are always nearby to give advice and make sure everybody is safe on the water.