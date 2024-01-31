Young Northamptonshire Go-Karter begins the Daniel Ricciardo Series DRS 100 for 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After six months tuition with the Whilton Mill Juniors club and completing both a Rookie Season and then a full race season for 2022, he finished 4th out of 20 racers, in the Whilton Mill Juniors Championship before moving into the Club 100 and the Daytona InKart Cadet Series again, entering as a rookie for the 2023 season.

Whilst in both of these Championships Caelen competed in his first rookie Championship season with Club 100 in the Super Light Weight Cadet Class with approximately 68 other drivers.

It was some logistical feat racing in all Championships and juggling race days and practice sessions to maximum effect. In his first year, expectations were not high, and simply wanting to build race craft and race experience but the results were astounding and Caelen surpassed our expectations.

Making tracks in 2023...

Club 100 - Caelen finished in the top 25, out of 88 racers at the end of the season but picked up some vital racing skills along the way. Many highs and some lows, it was a fantastic championship to build racing strategy and techniques with some very talented drivers.

Daytona InKart Milton Keynes – Runner up in the Championship by a single point.

As a Podium runner-up in the InKart Championship, Caelen was entered into the Daytona 2023 Champion of Champions for Daytona, to compete against the winners from InKart 2023 Tamworth and Sandown.

Caelen won all three of his heats, and started P1 in the A final and won the Daytona Champion of Champions 2023!

2023 ended with many podium placements, fifteen podiums and five fastest laps across all championships, – what an achievement!

For 2024, Caelen is signed up to start the Daniel Ricciardo Series in the DRS100 Kart Championship. An exciting year of learning ahead, in these much more powerful karts, with many new race circuits to focus on.

Caelen has his mind firmly set on a career in Motorsport and his drive and dedication to Karting has no bounds. Caelen takes every opportunity to learn each track whether its YouTube videos, Kart Simulators or simply walking the track and strategizing he keenly looks at options and craft and is extremely focused.

The Daniel Ricciardo Series this year will consist of eight races over full weekends nationally this year – watch out for further updates and follow Caelen’s journey.

Seeking sponsors for Caelen’s journey whether its help with race equipment, engineering assistance or kart transport and storage we would welcome discussions for sponsorship opportunities. Crowdfunding for DRS 2024