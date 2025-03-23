Wellingborough's Shudan Judo Club welcomes their youngest black belt ever

Matt travelled to Cardiff with team mates from Shudan and other Northamptonshire based clubs to attend a technical training weekend, with the opportunity to try out for his black belt at the end of the day.

There are a number of routes to achieving your black belt, however the coveted route is via a line-up.

The aspiring 1st Kyu (brown belt) has to win 100 points by winning ten fights by ippon, the top score that finishes the match. The fights are against other judoka of the same grade and similar weight and age where possible.

All this can be short-cut by the line-up; an opportunity earned by a student winning two of their first three fights, leading to three fights back to back with no rest time.

During Matt's line-up his opponents all aimed to win their own points by beating him, in fights that can last up to four minutes each.

Matt finished the first fight with a beautifully executed drop seionage shoulder throw, after only eighty seconds.

During the second fight of his line-up, his opponent's coach had called out hopefully "He's getting tired!", urging his player on, however Matt's team could see this was not the case, and Matt dropped the older man for ippon in seconds after the match started.

Fight three and Matt was pitched against a heavier man, and knew he had to switch his tactics. The fight moved to the ground and Matt jumped in for a hold down, pulling his opponent flat onto his back.

There was no escape, and twenty seconds later Matt knew he'd won.

Three fights back to back in under three and a half minutes, with Matt's coaches and team mates cheering from the sidelines.

At 15 years and 4 months, Matt is the youngest student to earn their black belt at Shudan Judo Club, having already completed the theory and kata elements. His latest achievement comes less than a week after Matt won gold at the Amateur Judo Association National Closed Competition, where he was crowned National Champion in the boys over 65kg category, as well as securing a spot on the AJA National Squad.

Head coach Dave Baldwin said "We're all so proud of him; He works really hard and puts in the effort, and truly deserves his black belt. What an achievement."

Anyone interested in trying judo at the non-profit club in Wellingborough can call Dave on 07766 533165, check Facebook@shudanjudo, or visit their website www.shudanjudo.co.uk

All new members from complete beginners to experienced judoka can take advantage of a one month free trial, which is up to twelve sessions.

