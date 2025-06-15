Wellingborough’s Merry lifts his way to national glory
Representing Northamptonshire, Merry stood proudly on the top podium after a grueling day of competition featuring five brutal strength events. With steely focus and unwavering determination, he beat out the competition in style.
During the event Merry achieved 270kg Deadlift for Reps, 10kg Log Press for Reps, 120kg Her Hand Farmers Walk, 120kg Husafell Carry, Sandbag Toss (18kg to 24kg over 4m Frame) – Precision and explosive power were key, and James delivered, clearing all bags over the towering frame.
Speaking after his victory, Merry expressed gratitude to his supporters and dedicated the win to his hometown of Wellingborough.
“This has been months in the making,” he said. “To bring the title home to Northamptonshire means everything. I hope this inspires others to chase their strength and never give up.”
The triumph not only cements James Merry as a national champion, but also as a proud ambassador for masters-level strength athletes across the UK.