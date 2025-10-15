Wellingborough’s Bobby Thomas secures place in Development Championships semi-finals

​​​​This achievement marks a major milestone in Bobby-Thomas’ boxing journey — the result of four years of relentless dedication, discipline, and resilience. Through the highs and lows, Bobby has continued to demonstrate the determination that defines the spirit of Wellingborough ABC.

Currently riding an impressive four-bout winning streak, Bobby-Thomas’ path to the semi-finals has showcased not only his technical ability but also his maturity inside and outside the ring.

Originally, Bobby-Thomas’ was set to compete in the Regional Finals last weekend, but in an unexpected twist, he progressed automatically after his opponent failed to make weight at the scales. This advancement led him to the Quarter-Finals, where he faced and defeated the Merseyside Champion in a statement performance that solidified his reputation as one of the region’s most promising young boxers.

Head Coach Ray Revell praised Bobby-Thomas’ progress, saying:

“This is what years of hard work look like. Bobby-Thomas’ journey hasn’t been easy — but his focus, respect, and consistency are paying off. He’s an example to every young boxer in the gym of what can happen when you stick with it.”

As Bobby-Thomas’ prepares for the semi-finals this weekend, the entire Wellingborough ABC team and local community stand firmly behind him — ready to cheer him on as he aims to make it all the way to the finals.