Wellingborough ABC homeshow shows off club talent

Wellingborough Amateur Boxing Club (ABC) staged their latest home show, Ignition, with a packed crowd treated to nine bouts of skill, courage and excitement. The evening brought together boxers from Wellingborough ABC, Far Cotton ABC, Northampton ABC and a host of visiting clubs, with debuts, referee stoppages and split-decision thrillers all on display.

Wellingborough ABC Highlights

William Huntley – Debut Skills Bout

William boxed brilliantly in his very first contest, showing fantastic composure and doing everything the coaches asked of him.

Larae Tinsdeall (Age 12) – Winner via RSC Rd 2

Larae delivered one of the standout moments of the night, winning by second-round stoppage in front of her family, friends and coaches.

“Winning on the home show felt amazing — all my hard work had paid off. This is just the start of my journey, and I hope there are many more achievements to come. Team WABC!” – Larae

Leighton Forbes – Winner via RSC Rd 1

Back to winning ways after reaching the England Boxing National Semi-Finals earlier this year, where he lost to an undefeated three-time national champion. On Saturday, Leighton returned with a dominant first-round stoppage.

Mihai Viziru – Winner via Split Decision

Boxing for WABC for the first time since moving from Romania, Mihai produced a back-and-forth performance in a contest that could have gone either way — but he dug deep and secured the victory.

Kye Jennings – Debut Valiant Effort (Loss via Split Decision)

Kye made his debut in style, showing real grit and giving a great account of himself. Despite the narrow loss, his performance showed big promise.

Aleks Sersniov – Winner via RSC Rd 2

The pressure was on Aleks after stopping his last opponent in just 30 seconds. In the build-up, there was friendly competition with Leighton over who could get the quickest stoppage — this time it was Leighton, but Aleks still delivered thunderous backhands and another referee-stoppage win.

Visiting Boxers & Clubs

Alongside the home team, Wellingborough ABC was proud to welcome boxers from Far Cotton ABC and Northampton ABC, both of whom brought fantastic talent and contributed to the night’s success.

A big shout out also goes to the other visiting clubs that travelled to be part of the event: Slammer’s, Boston Town, Marvels Lane ABC, Maldon ABC, Jabxing, Touchgloves, Albion Boxing Academy, and Leicester Unity.

Head Coach Ray Revell said: “Our last three shows have been a huge success, both in the ring and in the community. Each event has grown stronger, and we’re proud of how many young people we’re keeping off the streets by giving them discipline, purpose and opportunities through boxing. Nights like this prove that Wellingborough ABC isn’t just building champions in the ring — we’re shaping futures outside of it too.”

Coach Charlie Gerrard said:“With September marking the start of the amateur season, the pressure was on to deliver a successful show. Just five days before the event I had 18 bouts matched, but by Saturday morning that number had dropped to 9 due to withdrawals. The show must go on, and it did. Six of our own stepped into the ring — five came away with wins, and three secured referee stoppages. I couldn’t be prouder of everyone involved.”

Special thanks go to @sir_swifty, who kept the energy high as MC, and to @stuvincent_photos, who captured the action on the night. The club also thanked all officials, volunteers and supporters for making the event possible.