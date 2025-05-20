Weekley Rovers Titans win the Nene Sunday league Cup

With both teams battling for the end of year cup final win, Weekley Rovers Titans were relentless and worked tirelessly to take victory.

It was a difficult game and a challenging pitch, but the lads kept battling and after constant pressing. Titans secured themselves a well earned 1-0 win and promotion to the next league.

This was the icing on the cake for the team and a proud moment for manager Bill Pringle. The team who have not had the easiest of seasons ,have put up a good battle against some very strong opposition teams.

Bill Pringle and The Titans, will enjoy a well earned double whammy celebration this week as the team let their hair down and enjoy end their end year presentations and of course the Nene Sunday league Cup win.

The team will then continue training through the summer keeping match fit,ready for the new and exciting season ahead .

