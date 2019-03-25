Wanderers name team to face Wasps at Franklin's Gardens

Tui Uru will make his first start in Northampton colours after being named in the Wanderers team to take on Wasps at Franklin's Gardens tonight (kick-off 7pm).

The 21-year-old Fiji-born back rower will join the Saints Academy from National 2 South side Bury St Edmunds this summer.

And Uru gets the nod at No.8 for the Wanderers in this evening's rearranged Premiership Rugby Shield match.

There will be plenty of experience in the squad, with the likes of Jamal Ford-Robinson, Mitch Eadie, Ken Pisi, Andrew Kellaway and Nafi Tuitavake all starting.

Wing Ollie Sleightholme is back in club colours after representing England Under-20s at the Six Nations.

Former Gloucester hooker Darren Dawidiuk could make his first appearance in the black, green and gold after being named on the bench.

Prop Karl Garside is involved, having already featured for the Saints first team this season, while lock Lewis Bean, who plays for Moseley as well as serving in the Army, also starts.

The Wanderers include several guest players, all of whom are currently with Championship club Coventry.

Dan Lewis will start at fly-half with Canadian No.10 Robbie Povey among the replacements.

Jack Preece is another Coventry player who has been handed a place on the bench.

Academy head coach Mark Hopley and academy manager Simon Sinclair will be at the helm for the Wanderers' eighth game of the season in the Northern Conference.

“We’re really excited to get back into action with the Wanderers; a lot of the guys are looking to put their hands up for game-time in the first team,” said Sinclair.

“We’ve already seen this season that if you perform well in these matches you can progress into the Premiership and European competitions, so everyone involved knows what’s at stake and is relishing the challenge.

“We had a really tight game against Wasps back in December and this should be another good test.

"We’re desperate to qualify for the knock-out stages of the Shield to try and defend our title once again.

“I wanted to thank Bury St Edmunds for releasing Tui Uru to pull on a Northampton shirt for the first time – he’s joining the club full-time next year and we have really high hopes for him,

"I’m sure he’ll be keen to show the Franklin’s Gardens crowd what he’s all about.”

Due to an event taking place in the Rodber Bar, all supporters coming to this game must park in car park D.

Seating will be in the Church’s Stand with bar facilities only available in the Marquee bar – disabled seating will be available in the Church’s Stand also.

Home Wanderers matches remain free to attend for season ticket holders; with tickets costing £5 for adults and £2 for under-16s for those without a season ticket.

Wanderers: Emery; Sleightholme, Tuitavake, Kellaway, Pisi; Lewis, Tupai; Davis, Ma'asi, Ford-Robinson; Bean, Coles; Onojaife, Eadie, Uru.

Replacements: Dawidiuk, Trinder, Garside, Preece, Iyogun, Povey, Worley, Dayes.