This unique and inclusive sporting activity takes place at Waverley Road, the home of Kettering Rugby Club, offering a fun and engaging way for people of all ages to stay active and socialise.

Walking Rugby is a modified version of the traditional game, designed to be accessible to everyone, regardless of age or fitness level. It’s perfect for those who may have physical limitations or haven’t played rugby before but want to enjoy the spirit of the game.

One of the best aspects of Walking Rugby at Kettering Rugby Club is the welcoming and inclusive atmosphere.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Participants come from all walks of life, to form a diverse and friendly community that makes newcomers feel right at home. Whether you’re a rugby enthusiast or a complete beginner, you’ll find a warm and supportive group ready to help you enjoy the game.

So, why should you consider joining the Kettering Rugby Club, (with its support from North Northamptonshire Council and the East Midlands Rugby Union) - Walking Rugby community? Here are a few compelling reasons:

· Stay Active: Walking Rugby is an excellent way to stay active and improve your fitness levels, all while having fun.

· Inclusivity: People of all ages and abilities are welcome, making it a sport that truly brings the community together.

· Social Connection: Make new friends and enjoy the camaraderie of a supportive and friendly group.

· Stress Relief: The game offers a chance to relieve stress and improve your mental well-being.

· Scenic Setting: Kettering Rugby Club’s fantastic location and facilities provides the perfect backdrop for an evening of outdoor activity.

· After the game: All participants can socialise afterwards over a cup of tea or a pint.

· If you would like to come along, please email: [email protected] to register your interest.