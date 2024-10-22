Walking Netball team in Rushden celebrate first tournament

The Freedom Flyers Walking Netball Team

The Pemberton Centre, managed by Freedom Leisure one of the UK’s leading charitable not-for-profit leisure trusts in partnership with North Northamptonshire Council, is proud to celebrate the Freedom Flyers first ever tournament.

A very exciting time for The Freedom Flyers, a local walking netball team formed in 2019 that train at The Pemberton Centre in Rushden, as they celebrate their debut participation in the Oundle Walking Netball Festival.

In the first part of the tournament, the Freedom Flyers were placed 6th, they were then entered into the ‘Wiggle and Giggle’ competition, where they played three further matches, winning one, drawing one and losing one. The team had great fun and a fabulous team spirit was in full swing and they are excited for the next opportunity to compete in a tournament!

Walking Netball is a slower-paced version of Netball, making it accessible to individuals of all ages and fitness levels. Pemberton Centre in Rushden provides two weekly Walking Netball sessions: Tuesdays from 11am to 12noon and Wednesdays from 7:30pm to 8:30pm.

Everyone is welcome to attend the Walking Netball sessions, no prior experience is needed, just turn up and play!

If you would like any further information please contact Pemberton Centre on 01933 350324 or visit their website here https://www.freedom-leisure.co.uk/healthy-communities/north-northamptonshire/our-activies/walking-netball/