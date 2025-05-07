Valda Energy champions community sport with £5,000 funding boost in Northamptonshire

Valda Energy grant awarded to Kingsthorpe Jets

Valda Energy, a leading business energy supplier based in Bicester, has awarded 10 grass roots sports clubs across Oxfordshire, Northamptonshire and Buckingham a total of £5,000 to fund improvements to facilities, purchase new kit or invest in new equipment.

Kingsthorpe Jets Youth Football Club were selected as the Northamptonshire winner, securing a £500 donation from the business.

Jamie Stubbs, Development Manager said “Our club supports more than 500 young footballers and this funding will make the world of difference to them. We know that times are hard and we want to make sure our local community can continue to have access to the sport they love, without having to worry about the cost. This funding will allow us to subsidise the cost of our sessions, keeping children engaged, happy and healthy”.

Ashling Lavelle, Head of Business Change at Valda Energy joined the team for one of their practices and to formally hand over the prize fund. She comments: ““It was such a joy to meet the players and coaches at Kingsthorpe Jets and see first-hand the amazing work they’re doing in the community. Valda is passionate about giving back, and we’re thrilled to be supporting clubs that are having a real impact on the lives of young people.”

The campaign, which was launched in January this year, is the latest charitable initiative from the leading business energy supplier, which now has over 44,000 customers and employs over 130 people from its base in Oxfordshire.

Steve James, co-founder and CEO of Valda, says “Sport is a core part of any local community, and we know that many clubs are powered by volunteers who give their time, energy and resources to keep these organisations running.

“This funding is all about celebrating the good causes that matter to our customers, employees and local community, and we’re proud to be backing 10 brilliant clubs across Oxfordshire, Northamptonshire and Buckinghamshire.

We can’t wait to see the difference this supports make and we wish all the teams every success for the future”.

The full list of clubs receiving funding from Valda Energy is as follows:

West Oxfordshire Levellers Rugby League Club

Brackley Netball Club

Oxfordshire sports & traditional Martial Arts schools Ltd

Bodicote Sports

Bicester & North Oxford Cricket Club

Bicester Athletic Club

Abingdon Youth Football Club

Summertown Stars AFC

Aylesbury Vale Dynamos Pan-Disability Football Team (AVD Panthers)

Kingsthorpe Jets Youth Football Club