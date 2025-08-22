Three new course records at Foxton Hound Ultra

The third running of the Foxton Hound Ultramarathon took place last weekend, with three new course records being set!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event has grown since its inception in 2023, and has been developed as a result of the feedback received from participants into an event that Race Harborough can be proud of.

Runners choose to complete either 50k or 100k distances, both setting off from Winwick Hall in Northamptonshire. This year, a record breaking 50 runners made their way to the start line of the 100k course, a large number of whom had taken in at least one of the route recces in the weeks building up to race day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The route recces were incredibly well attended this year, with a real community feel to the days, and friendships forged between runners. Standing at the finish line on Saturday, Race Director, Mary Pearson, was truly invested in their performances.

Runners enjoying the trails during the Foxton Hound Ultra 50k race.

“Having shared many miles with the runners who came along to the recces, it was important to me to ensure that each of them made it across the line to the finish. I took great satisfaction in seeing them succeed and presenting them with their medals at the end, knowing just how much preparation had gone into their training before race day itself,” she said.

In the 50k race the runners absolutely flew around the course, with both male and female course records being broken and many of those returning to the event also smashing their course personal bests.

Joe Farrelly (from New Levels Run Club) and Hywel Davies (running for Rugby & Northants AC) were the first and second finishers, having constantly been passing each other during the early stages of the race. From what can be established, this happened each time that Joe missed a turn and went the wrong way!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They both flew through Checkpoint 3 at Sibbertoft in record time, long before they were expected! From here Joe managed to pull away from Hywel, before crossing the finish line in a staggering 3:36:26! Hywel also snuck under the four hour mark, completing his 50k in 3:59:24. Not too bad at all, especially considering that all 50k runners had the 700 feet of Honey Hill to ascend in the final miles of the race!

Runners out on the trails near West Haddon.

Abdulla Al Thani held onto third position, finishing less than a minute ahead of fourth place to secure the final spot on the male 50k podium with a time of 4:24:08.

In terms of the female runners, Lynne Nicholls, from Northampton Road Runners, went out hard and held on to the lead throughout. Lynne had set the previous course record back in 2023, but had every intention of breaking it in 2025, and she went on to do just that this weekend, taking the new female 50k course record time down to 4:25:40, finishing in an incredible 5th position overall!

The remaining 50k female podium places were not a given, with less than two minutes separating the second, third and fourth female runners at the finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia Drury, from Redway Runners, went on to finish second, in a brilliant time of 5:20:41. Nikki Javan from Striders of Croyland finished just 50 seconds later with a time of 5:21:31 as she crossed the line.

Runners keeping cool during the race.

There was all to play for in terms of the 100k male podium, with all three eventual podium finishers remaining minutes apart through each of the seven checkpoints on course. Eventually though, with second place runner Andy Day suffering with a bout of cramp near the end, Kevin Powell pulled away in the final miles to complete the 2025 100k event as first overall finisher, in a fabulous time of 10:47:33. As he ran down the final hill towards the finish Kevin was constantly checking over his shoulder. And with good reason too, as Andy crossed the finish line less than a minute behind him in 10:48:24.

Although Jack Goldsmith had run many of the earlier miles with the boys at the front, there was a gap between Andy and Jack at the finish, with Jack coming through in third in a time of 11:27:40.

The female 100k race appeared to be more clear cut from the beginning although, of course, anything can happen over the course of a 100k!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie May took the lead early on and remained in first place throughout. Sophie was one of the runners who took in two of the free guided recces in the month before race day. During the recces it was discovered that Sophie had never raced further than a half marathon distance before. It was clear to all, however, that Sophie was an incredibly strong and plucky runner and, despite her lack of racing experience, it was no surprise to see her storming through to finish in first place in an incredible time of 12:00:11. In the process she obliterated the previous course record, which had stood from the very first event, by more than 90 minutes!

Sophie May, first lady in the Foxton Hound Ultra 100k smashing the course record by 90 minutes.

Ruth Stanley, from Cumberland Fell Runners, took a very strong second position running a time of 12:57:20 which would also have smashed the previous course record. Chira Lesa completed the female podium line up, and was thrilled to discover that she had finished in third position with her time of 13:32:59.

Nearly 30% of runners who completed the 50k distance were female, as were just under 20% of the 100k finishers. Whilst these numbers do not equal the number of male competitors in the race, it is pleasing to see them creeping up in the right direction, particularly in the 50k race.

Race Harborough are always open to suggestions to encourage more female runners to take part in ultrarunning, so if you have any suggestions please do let them know.

Next year’s provisional event date is Saturday, 15th August, with entries going on sale within the next few weeks.

Full results for both distances can be found here.