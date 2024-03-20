Thrapston Stock Car Star has dream start to season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The green flag fell on the seventieth season of BriSCA F1 Stock Car Racing on Saturday at King’s Lynn’s Adrian Flux Arena.

Thrapston star Kyle Gray was amongst those in action and his season could not have had a better start than taking the chequered flag in the feature race.

Kyle qualified for the final with a strong drive which netted him a third place finish. Come the final he did not put a wheel wrong as he stormed to the chequered flag. He made a storming start from the blue “A” grade and was up to third place by the fifth lap.

Two laps later he forced his way to the front of the pack. He spent a number of laps in an exciting dice for the win with Leicester’s Mark Woodhull but as the race entered its second half he started to edge ahead and the longer the race went on the further a confident Kyle pulled clear.

In the final race of the night, the Grand National, the final winner is given a lap handicap but is rewarded with double points and prize monies should they get into the top ten. Unsurprisingly given the size of the handicap few get into the top ten.

Kyle will count himself unlucky though with another outstanding drive saw him up to fifth place by lap 11 only to then have to retire with mechanical problems.

This victory was Kyle’s fifth final win of his career in BriSCA F1 Stock Cars and his first for over two and a half years with his last one coming at Skegness on 20 November 2021. It was also his first final victory on a shale surface with his previous four having all come on tarmac.

Kyle Gray battles with 55 Craig Finnikin in the F1 Stock Cars at King's Lynn on Saturday night.

Kyle said after the race “My biggest problem on shale is when the track dries out and changes I never change my style of driving and my dad and helpers keep telling me to adjust my style and that’s what I did in this one and got the win!