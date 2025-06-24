Thrapston Cricket Club connects its community

Andy Hawes of local SEO company WiserIT meets the 2 players he’s sponsored, Cai & Ffrancon Williams. Cai scored his first Ton this season and has scored 3 more since!

Thrapston Cricket Club have connected with local businesses and organisations in a way we’ve never attempted before and had great success with gaining sponsorship from sole traders to small businesses, raising awareness of their brand in the process.

Thrapston Cricket Club have teamed up with Snap who provide a web based portal to enable grassroots Sports clubs to fundraise by connecting to and advertising the services of local businesses and organisations.

From our perspective it's been incredibly successful as we've offered things such as sponsoring individual players for only £20 to make it affordable for even the smallest of businesses with other options for larger budgets. The town is having a lot of fun with this in particular!

We've been sharing each new onboard on our Facebook page and our views have been growing exponentially 😊

Becky Hewes (left) of Thrapston based Handpicked Wine Box meets their sponsored player Jo Thomas who plays for the Women’s Midweek Team. www.handpickedwinebox.com

So far we've been supported by 20 small businesses who've never previously been connected to the club, didn't have the funds to advertise and who are now excited to be part of this new chapter in the club's history & helping us raise funds in new ways to aid the clubs existence & growth. Better still we are potentially allowing businesses who may not previously have been aware of each other who share common goals to connect with each other.

Obviously we want to continue to grow our connections to as many companies as we can and we have just announced that the local Farmers Market (pivotal to small businesses in the area) are sponsoring one of our covers and will have their logo emblazoned on them. We feel we are doing something unique in the country to make this many connections in the way we have but we would love to connect with more businesses local to us and further afield who want to support a club who is at the very heart of the community.