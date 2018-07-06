Steelbacks have overcome Notts hoodoo ahead of renewal of rivalries

David Ripley feels Northants are finally rid of their Nottinghamshire hoodoo.

And the Steelbacks boss wants his team to deliver against the defending T20 champions under the Friday night lights at the County Ground.

Northants won at the Outlaws in the Royal London One-Day Cup earlier this season to record their first win in Nottinghamshire since 2003.

And the Steelbacks will be hoping for more of the same in front of what is likely to be a sizeable crowd.

"Friday night under the lights is a good atmosphere," said Ripley, who saw his side lose their opening Vitality Blast game by four wickets to Leicestershire Foxes on Wednesday evening.

"Obviously Notts are defending champions so it's a big game up front.

"We waited a long time for our victory against Notts in the 50-over comp because they were a bit of a bogey team, but I guess they are for other teams.

"They are one of the better sides in the country and we haven't had many good days against them, but we did beat them in the T20 semi-finals on finals day (in 2016).

"We beat them in the Championship last season and in the 50-over comp this season so in terms of getting that monkey off our back, it's helpful.

"We did lose a lot of games on the bounce to them, but we'll now be ready on Friday night to give them a good game."