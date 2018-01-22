South Africa star Brüssow arrives at Saints

Saints have confirmed new signing Heinrich Brüssow is now available for selection after joining the club from Japanese side NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes.

The South Africa flanker put pen to paper at Franklin’s Gardens back in September.

And following the conclusion of his commitments in Japan's Top League, he can now play his part for Saints.

Saints had been searching for a back row addition following the departure of Louis Picamoles to Montpellier at the end of last season.

And Brüssow fits the bill as the specialist seven frees up Teimana Harrison to continue his fine form at No.8.

Brüssow brings a wealth of experience to Northampton, having spent eight years in Super Rugby playing for the Bloemfontein-based Cheetahs.

He has been capped 23 times by the Springboks, with three of those appearances coming against the British & Irish Lions in 2009.

And Brüssow is now relishing the prospect of a new challenge in the Aviva Premiership.

“It’s great to be here,” the 31-year-old said.

“It’s been a few months now that I’ve been waiting to come, and I’m very excited to get to work on the training field and get involved with the squad.

“I really enjoyed my time in Japan but I am at a stage in my career where I need a new challenge, and coming to Europe and playing in some of the best competitions in club rugby is something that is very special.

“The Saints is a fantastic club with big traditions and I’m really excited to get to know all the English cultures and learn what the Aviva Premiership is all about.

“There is a lot of talent in the squad and I can’t wait to get out and start playing with them.”

A former SA Rugby young player of the year, Brüssow twice won the Currie Cup with the Free State Cheetahs, but it was during the Lions tour of South Africa in 2009 that he really moved into the spotlight.

After a barnstorming performance for his franchise against the Lions, Brüssow featured for the Springboks in all three Tests, with South Africa winning the series 2-1.

His international debut came on English soil at Twickenham back in 2008, where he came off the bench to lock horns with Saints skipper Dylan Hartley in an emphatic 42-6 win for South Africa.

“We’re delighted that Heinz is now finally at Franklin’s Gardens and I can’t wait to see what he can do in the black, green and gold,” said Saints coaching consultant Alan Gaffney.

“He is a player with heaps of experience who has shown his class year in, year out.

“He will be an invaluable asset for us as we look to move up the Aviva Premiership table in the second half of the season, and our younger players will look to learn a lot from him – especially from his play at the breakdown.”