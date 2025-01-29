Silverstone-based Envision Racing signs Zak O'Sullivan for Formula E role

Zak O’Sullivan has signed for championship-winning Formula E team Envision Racing.

The 19-year-old, from Withington, near Cheltenham, takes up a sim driver role with the Silverstone-based squad and will also take part in the series’ rookie free practice at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (February 13-15).

Formula E is heading into its 11th season after taking a huge technological leap forward, with the new Gen3 Evo race cars the most powerful and efficient electric vehicles ever made, reaching speeds of 200mph.

Envision Racing, a founding member of the championship and the 2022-23 teams’ champion, runs sophomore season champion Sébastien Buemi and Robin Frijns in its two Jaguar I-Type 7 machines.

By taking part in the Jeddah practice session, Zak will join a select group of drivers to try the cutting-edge new machinery in a track test exclusively for series rookies.

The Formula E announcement comes just a week after Zak confirmed plans to race in the Japanese Super Formula championship, where he will compete for the Kondo Racing team.

Zak will dovetail his racing in Japan with his new role for Envision Racing.

He said: “It’s been a whirlwind fortnight with two fantastic opportunities confirmed for 2025, the sort of opportunities I feel very lucky to have been given after the challenges I faced last year.

“The new Gen3 Evo machinery in Formula E is seriously quick and I’m relishing the chance at a time when the series is gaining huge momentum, both in terms of popularity and technological steps forward.

“I’m looking forward to supporting the team’s development with my new sim role and can’t wait to get my first taste of the car on the track at Jeddah next month.”

Zak’s stellar career has already seen him crowned Aston Martin BRDC Young Driver of the Year in 2021, GB3 champion in 2021 and Formula 3 vice-champion in 2023.

Envision Racing, known as the ‘greenest team on the greenest grid’, were the first team in Formula E to be certified carbon neutral by the Carbon Trust in 2020 and has achieved the FIA’s 3 Star Sustainability Accreditation.

For more information on Zak, follow him on Instagram at www.instagram.com/zak.osullivan or visit www.zakosullivan.com.