Shudan Wellingborough Judo students compete at Regional Schools Championships
The competition is divided into school year groups from years six to thirteen, and then further by weight category.
Shudan had competitors in the Years 6 & 7 group, the Years 8 & 9 group, and the Years 10 - 13 group, making it a long day for everyone who stayed to the end to cheer them all on.
With a total of seventeen fights between them, and nine wins, the Shudan boys brought home a gold, two bronzes, and an early entry opportunity to the national competition, held at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.
For Chris it was his second competition in seven days, after he also fought at the Eastern Area Regional Championships last week and won the silver medal.
Head coach Dave Baldwin said "The boys all fought really hard at the event, which had a high standard of judo on display. They tried their best, which is all we could ask of them, and they did us proud."
Shudan Wellingborough Judo Club is a non-profit sports club, run by volunteers, with no contract, and no joining fee.
They offer a one month free trial for new members, and more information can be found on their website shudanjudo.co.uk, via Facebook @shudanjudo, or by calling Head Coach Dave Baldwin on 07766 533165.