Shudan Judo Club win gold at AJA National Closed Championships

Seventeen judoka, aged between six and fourteen attended the competition in Erdington, Birmingham on Sunday accompanied by family and friends who went along to cheer them on.

They weren’t disappointed: One gold, seven silver, and six bronze medals across the board, with massive smiles all round.

“It was a brilliant day,” said Dave Baldwin, head coach of the non-profit judo club.”They did so well, and I’m really proud of them all; a big thank you to all the parents for their support.”

James (8), becomes AJA National Champion

Anyone interested in trying judo can call Dave on 07766533165, check Facebook @shudanjudo, or visit their website www.shudanjudo.co.uk