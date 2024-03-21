Shudan Judo Club win gold at AJA National Closed Championships

For the second year running, junior students from Shudan Wellingborough Judo Club have brought home the medals from the Amateur Judo Association, National Closed Championships, last weekend with one even earning the title of AJA National Champion.
By Andrew HullContributor
Published 21st Mar 2024, 09:36 GMT
Seventeen judoka, aged between six and fourteen attended the competition in Erdington, Birmingham on Sunday accompanied by family and friends who went along to cheer them on.

They weren’t disappointed: One gold, seven silver, and six bronze medals across the board, with massive smiles all round.

“It was a brilliant day,” said Dave Baldwin, head coach of the non-profit judo club.”They did so well, and I’m really proud of them all; a big thank you to all the parents for their support.”

James (8), becomes AJA National ChampionJames (8), becomes AJA National Champion
James (8), becomes AJA National Champion

Anyone interested in trying judo can call Dave on 07766533165, check Facebook @shudanjudo, or visit their website www.shudanjudo.co.uk

All new members from complete beginners to experienced judoka can take advantage of a one month free trial, which is up to twelve sessions.

