Saints sign young Saracens centre

Saints have announced that Reuben Bird-Tulloch will be joining the Academy at Franklin's Gardens.

The 20-year-old English centre will be making the switch to Saints from fellow Gallagher Premiership side Saracens, where he has been a part of the Academy set-up since the age of 13.

Bird-Tulloch is a former pupil of Harrow School and has international experience, captaining England at both Under-16 and Under-17 level.

He has also represented England Under-18s, during the 2016 Five Nations Festival.

The exciting prospect will link up with former England team-mates James Grayson and Ehren Painter at Saints.

And Bird-Tulloch is relishing the opportunity of a new challenge at the Gardens.

“I am delighted to be joining Northampton Saints and look forward to developing even further as a player here under a really impressive group of coaches,” he said.

“It’s clear that Chris Boyd is looking to bring through young players at Saints and I am excited to work both with him and the rest of the squad.”

After notching up appearances for Saracens in both the Premiership Rugby Shield and the Premiership Rugby Cup, Bird-Tulloch featured in the Premiership Rugby 7s at the Gardens last year, helping his side lift the trophy as they defeated Wasps in the final back in July.

And Saints Academy manager Simon Sinclair is delighted to have secured the young centre’s signature.

Sinclair said: “Reuben will be a brilliant addition to Saints Academy and we’re looking forward to welcoming him into our ranks.

“I’ve known him since he was 13 and always tracked his progress; he’s reliable, an excellent footballer, and has a great work ethic.

“Having a strong academy is key to the success and sustainability of Saints; we’ve seen several players progress into the first team this season, and I’m looking forward to seeing Reuben try to emulate them.

“He’s proven himself at every level he’s featured in so far, and we’re confident he has all the qualities to reach the very top.”