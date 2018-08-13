Saints set to reveal new away shirt at Gardens open day

Saints will unveil their new away shirt at a Franklin's Gardens open day next Thursday (August 23).

The event will be free and fans will get a unique glimpse of a Saints training session between 12pm and 1pm.

It will include a first chance to view the brand-new 2018/19 away kit, as the players take to the pitch in it for the first time.

Supporters will then be invited into the Members Bar where they can grab a selfie with the squad, get their new 2018/19 shirt signed or be the first to bag the new away kit.

There will then be a Q&A session with some of Saints’ coaching team in the Champions Suite.

Exclusive stadium tours will also be available after the Q&A, but with limited spaces on offer, fans must book using the form at www.northamptonsaints.co.uk/news/saints-open-doors-to-training-for-supporters

Parking will be available in car parks A, B & C via Ross Road, with entry to the ground available from 11.30am.

Saints open day timings

11.15am: Car parks open

11.30am: Stadium opens

12pm: Training session begins

1pm: Signing session starts in Members Bar

2.15pm: Q&A starts in Champions Suite

3pm: Stadium tours begin

4.30pm: Stadium closes