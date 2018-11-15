Saints getting closer to bringing in injury cover

Chris Boyd admits he is 'getting closer' to bringing in reinforcements as Saints' injury woes continue to increase.

But Boyd insists he is not at the point of adding cover to his squad just yet as he places his faith in the club's promising young players.

This week, flanker James Haskell and hooker Mike Haywood were added to Saints' lengthy list of long-term absentees.

Haskell, who has only made three competitive appearances since joining the club during the summer, has had surgery on a persistent ankle problem and will be out for a further six to 10 weeks.

Haywood suffered an unfortunate knee injury during the first half of last Friday's 14-12 Premiership Rugby Cup defeat at Gloucester, where he was making his 200th Saints appearance.

Tom Collins managed to complete the full 80 minutes at Kingsholm, but it was later revealed that he had suffered a fractured eye socket and will be out for four to six weeks.

The injury problems are really piling up, with Saints set to be without 16 players for Saturday's Gallagher Premiership game against Wasps at Franklin's Gardens.

Four of those men are on international duty, but others, like Harry Mallinder and Andy Symons, are sidelined for the remainder of the season due to injury.

And when asked whether now was the time to bring in cover, Boyd said: "We currently have 12 players injured and four away on international duty so we've got 16 we can't pick from.

"But the nice thing is that we've got a good, young crop of guys who have been given opportunities and who we think are doing a pretty good job for us.

"At this stage, it (bringing in players) is getting pretty close and we're getting pretty thin but I'd rather support our own guys than bring somebody in.

"But we're not too far away from needing some help."