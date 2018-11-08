Saints fly-half Biggar among replacements for Wales against Australia

Saints fly-half Dan Biggar has been left on the bench by Wales for their game against Australia on Saturday (kick-off 5.20pm).

Biggar, who is set to win his 63rd cap for his country, misses out on the starting spot as Gareth Anscombe keeps hold of the No.10 shirt.

Wales started their autumn campaign with a win against Scotland last Saturday.

And they have opted to make three changes, with Tomas Francis, Adam Beard and Josh Adams all come into the starting line-up.

But Biggar will have to make do with a place on the bench as he bids to get his first game time of the autumn for his country.

The 29-year-old has made eight appearances for Saints since switching to the club from the Ospreys during the summer.

“We were pleased to get a good opening win under our belts last weekend and this Saturday is all about building on that,” said Wales boss Warren Gatland.

“With selection we wanted some continuity and to be consistent but also mindful there are a number of players who did really well for us in the summer and they need to be rewarded and have their opportunity.

“Adam (Beard) impressed in the summer as did Josh (Adams) and they deserve the chance to start.

“There is a really good balance to the team, a lot of competition which is exactly what we wanted.

“The bench is packed with quality and experience and it will be great to see them have an impact on Saturday.”

Wales: Halfpenny; North, J Davies, Parkes, Adams; Anscombe, G Davies; Smith, Owens, Francis; Beard, Wyn Jones; Lydiate, Tipuric, Moriarty.

Replacements: Dee, Evans, Lewis, Hill, Jenkins, T Williams, Biggar, L Williams.