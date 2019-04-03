Saints boss Boyd gives full injury update ahead of big Gloucester game

Saints boss Chris Boyd has provided a mixed injury update ahead of Sunday's key Gallagher Premiership game against Gloucester at Franklin's Gardens.

James Fish will miss the match after being forced off with concussion four minutes before the break in the European Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat to Clermont Auvergne last weekend.



But Courtney Lawes and Dan Biggar look set to shrug off knocks they sustained during the bruising game at Stade Marcel Michelin.



"Fishy is still having a few (concussion) symptoms so he's probably going to miss a couple of weeks to get over that and get himself settled down," said Boyd, who could call on former Gloucester hooker Darren Dawidiuk or youngster Samson Ma'asi to compete with Reece Marshall for a starting spot.



"We've got Gloucester and Harlequins and then it's the European semi-finals, which we're no longer in so we'll have a break over that weekend.



"So Fishy is probably two or three weeks away.



"Courtney just pushed off and felt his calf, which was his problem when he came back from playing for England.



"It's been a bit of an issue for him but he trained today (Wednesday) and he looked pretty good.



"Dan just got a bit of a stinger and we were chasing the game when he came off so for us to bring George (Furbank) into that 10 spot was not a bad option for us.



"There's no issue with Dan."



Talented young prop Ehren Painter has recently been sidelined with a calf problem.



And Boyd said: "The guys that have been injured latterly, Ehren Painter, Dave Ribbans, Fraser Dingwall - I'm not sure we'll see any of those guys back (this season).



"If we do, it will be at the very end against Worcester and Exeter maybe but I think what we've got now is pretty much what we've got (for the rest of the season)."



But James Haskell, who has been battling a toe injury, could make his return to action in the Wanderers' Premiership Rugby Shield game against Newcastle Falcons at Franklin's Gardens on Monday night.



"His ankle and his foot have been a real problem for him this year but he might be just about ready to return," Boyd said.



"If he does, he might rock out for the Wandies on Monday night against Newcastle.



"We need to get some miles on the clock with him and he may or may not be ready."

Dylan Hartley is also set to return before the end of the season after having his 'first run on the grass' on Wednesday morning.

"He's in a really good space and I'm pretty certain we'll see something of Dylan Hartley in the last two, three or four weeks of the Premiership."

But Andy Symons, Harry Mallinder, Mike Haywood and Paddy Ryan, who all suffered serious knee injuries this season, will not play again during the current campaign.