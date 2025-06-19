Rushden woman is crowned world powerlifting champion

Katie's 167.5kg deadlift which won her the world title

A Rushden woman has won a world title in powerlifting.

Katie Masters placed first in the deadlift in the 70kg class at the World Drug Free Powerlifting Federation (WDFPF) World Single Lift Championship, which was held in Rome last weekend.

Katie – who coaches out of her home gym in Rushden and runs local gym Unit Fitness’s Powerlifting Club – deadlifted 167.5kg at a bodyweight of 65.8kg.

‘I didn’t quite manage a personal best,’ she said, adding, ‘I deadlifted 175kg at Nationals in March, but I think the heat may have got to me a bit in Rome!’

Powerlifting is made up of three lifts – the squat, the bench press, and the deadlift – and competitors can opt to do one, two, or all three at single lift competitions.

Katie, who self-coaches, specialises in the deadlift. She said, ‘I joke and say, “I didn’t choose the deadlift, the deadlift chose me”, but that’s not strictly true. I think we all gravitate to what we’re good at, but I have made some changes to how I train the deadlift over the past couple of years and figured out what works for me in terms of programming.’

Katie started lifting weights at her local gym in 2016 and a year later did a nearby BDFPA competition. She fell in love with the sport and has gone from strength to strength, making the podium at Nationals in 2023 and 2025, and now taking an International title.

The past year has seen her moving into coaching: ‘I got my Level 2 coaching certification with British Powerlifting and have been coaching formally for about a year and a half now. I’m really enjoying it: it’s nice being able to pass on everything I’ve learned from many years of trial and error and many hours of reading and researching!’

‘I also took my referee exam last year and later in the year did my upgrade to National referee. It definitely feels good to be able to give back to the sport and help it to grow.’

Katie, who has a PhD in Sexuality and Gender Studies and has written a book on women’s experiences of social anxiety, thinks that everyone could benefit from picking up a barbell, but especially women: ‘Most people know about the health benefits in terms of bone density for women, but they may not have thought about what it could do for them mentally: it really puts you back in touch with your body, I think, and brings you into the present moment. I never feel so alive as when I deadlift!’

Katie said she’s now preparing for the European Championships in September which will be held in Horncastle, Lincolnshire.