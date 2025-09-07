Rushden gym to host Northamptonshire’s strongest man

Last years podium finishers! This years promises to be bigger and better! 5 events 1 champion!

Strength, grit, and determination will be on full display in Rushden later this month as competitors battle it out for the title of Northamptonshire’s Strongest Man.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, taking place on Sunday 28th September! Hosted by titans lair gym , it promises a day of jaw-dropping feats — from heavy lifts to endurance challenges — with athletes across all levels stepping up to prove their power in front of a lively local crowd.

Strength, grit, and determination will be on full display in Rushden later this month as competitors battle it out for the title of Northamptonshire’s Strongest Man. The event, taking place on Sunday 28th September, promises a day of jaw-dropping feats — from heavy lifts to endurance challenges — with athletes across all levels stepping up to prove their power in front of a lively local crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual contest, organised by titans lair, has quickly become one of the county’s most anticipated strength events. Drawing athletes from across Northamptonshire and beyond, it celebrates not just raw power, but also the determination, resilience, and camaraderie that define the strongman community.

Spectators can look forward to an action-packed day, with food, drinks, and a family-friendly atmosphere alongside the main competition. Categories range from beginners and novices to intermediates and seasoned open-level athletes, meaning there will be fierce battles at every stage of the day.

The Events

This year’s competition will test athletes across five gruelling events, each designed to challenge a different aspect of strength:

The Big Jerk Competitors must press a loaded barbell overhead from jerk blocks, locking it out by any technique necessary. This event showcases pure pressing power and explosive strength. Sandbag Saga A brutal test of strength and endurance, athletes must carry a heavy sandbag over 15 metres, followed immediately by a Húsafell-style stone carry, and finally a 15-metre farmer’s walk. This event rewards grit as much as muscle. Deadlift Medley Athletes face a series of progressively heavier pulls, from standard deadlifts to specialty lifts, testing maximum power and stamina in one of the sport’s most iconic events. Loading Race Speed and strength combine as competitors race to load a series of increasingly heavy objects onto a platform in the fastest time possible. Precision and composure are key under pressure. Atlas Stones The classic finale of strongman contests. Competitors must hoist massive spherical stones onto platforms of varying heights. It’s an event that demands total-body strength and has become the sport’s ultimate test.

With last year’s champions setting a high bar, the big question is who will rise to the occasion in 2025. For just £5 on the door, spectators can enjoy a full day of strength competition, alongside a barbecue and refreshments, at what promises to be Northamptonshire’s most thrilling display of raw power.