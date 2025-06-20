Rushden and Diamonds showcase walking football at recent tournament

AFC Rushden & Diamonds tournament squad 2025

Earlier this month almost 200 players, officials, and supporters representing clubs from across Northamptonshire, and beyond, competed in AFC Rushden & Diamonds 2025 Annual Walking Football Tournament at Islip’s Community Sportsground.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, strictly for players aged 55 and over, was organised by the Diamonds to showcase Walking Football (WF) in Northamptonshire and highlight the benefits of getting out, getting fit and staying healthy, as well as having a bit of fun with a football.

Teams were divided into two qualifying groups with the top two from each group progressing to the semi-finals. Eventually making it through to the finals were Northampton Town and Kettering WFC with the former ending the day as tournament champions after a 1-1 draw and an exciting 3-2 penalty shootout win to become tournament champions – congratulations to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the event, AFC Rushden & Diamonds WF Chair Alan Wookey, said “I would like to extend a very big ‘Thank you’ to everyone involved in making our Over 55’s Walking Football Tournament at Islip such a great success. We were fortunate to be blessed with exceptionally good weather and really appreciate the fantastic support given by our club members, the local community, participating teams, officials and supporters. A series of competitive games throughout the day saw teams demonstrating excellent sportsmanship and we hope that everyone really enjoyed themselves”.

Match action

Walking Football is designed for people aged 50 and above and is an ideal way of regaining fitness through sport. Although getting fit and healthy is the main benefit, there is also the social side of the game which is what keeps people coming back time and time again.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds WF meet on Monday evenings between 7.15 pm and 9.00 pm at The Ferrers School, Queensway, Higham Ferrers NN10 8LF. Whether you are looking to roll back the years, learn a new sport, trying to keep fit or simply want to get out during the week, Walking Football could be the answer. Further information is available at [email protected]