'You can't coach desire' - Ludlam happy with Saints' steel but stresses improvement is needed

But the skipper was delighted with the desire his team showed as they scored two tries in the final three minutes to snatch a 40-36 victory at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Saints had underperformed for large parts of the game and looked to be heading to defeat when Will Haydon-Wood slotted a penalty that put Wasps 36-28 up late on.

But Phil Dowson's side pulled the game from the flames as Alex Coles gave them hope three minutes from time before Courtnall Skosan scored the winning try from the final play of the game.

Lewis Ludlam

And Ludlam said: "There's obviously a massive amount to work on in this team, but one of the things you can't coach is desire, and we had that, especially in those last few minutes to be able to fight our way into the game.

"That's a big thumbs up, but we know there's loads of things we need to work on if we're going to be genuine contenders in this Premiership.

"I'm happy we've got that desire in abundance in this team.

"One to 23, there's a lot of lads who want to step up in big moments for this team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You see the likes of Ollie Sleightholme, Alex Coles, David Ribbans back from injury, wanting to put their hand up and make a difference.

"It's one of the things you can't coach and that's one of the things we want to hang our hat on and know that it's there every week."

Ludlam has been hugely impressed with the buy-in from every member of the Saints squad with games coming thick and fast right now.

With the Premiership Rugby Cup matches currently taking place in midweek, it is a busy spell for the black, green and gold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Ludlam said: "It's a 23-man game and a 50-man squad.

"The lads playing last Wednesday night and then putting on a brave face and coming out to prepare the team that was playing today is a sign of a good group.

"They had a win but they still wanted to come in, work hard and make sure it's Saints first.

"It's not just a 23-man effort, it's a 50-man squad that's really pulling in the right direction at the moment."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints had a tough time at the breakdown against Wasps.

And Ludlam knows that is an area that needs significant improvement ahead of the league game against Newcastle Falcons at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday.

"It was almost a perfect storm because Jack Willis is really good over the ball and they've got a few lads who are good breakdown threats," Ludlam said.

"When we want to play a wide, expansive game, that makes it hard for us to clear the breakdown quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They did fantastic at the breakdown and we didn't adapt well enough - we probably should have tightened our game up a little bit.

"However, hats off to be able to grind out a win at the end.