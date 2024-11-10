Wright's delight as his first Saints try proves so key in win against Nottingham

Craig Wright scored the winner for Saints (picture: Ketan Shah)

Craig Wright was all smiles after his superb second-half score handed Saints a thrilling 31-29 comeback win against Nottingham on Saturday night.

Wright showed excellent power and pace as he flew over the line for his side's fifth and final try at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

It was an eye-catching moment from the England Under-20s hooker, and one which ultimately delivered the full five points for Saints.

Phil Dowson's men have now picked up a maximum haul from their two Premiership Rugby Cup fixtures so far this season.

And Wright was delighted with the way Saints fought back after going in 26-5 down at half-time against spirited Championship side Nottingham.

"We didn't come out firing as we wanted to in the first half," Wright said.

"We talked about dominance in the first half and second half throughout the whole week, but we didn't quite bring that at the start.

"Slowly we started to put our game on the field in the second half so there's obviously things to look at in the first half and we need to take that into consideration.

"But ultimately we brought it back so I suppose that's all that matters.

"We knew the first half wasn't up to our standard and obviously it helps getting a kick up the backside at half-time.

"We know what we've got to do: we've got to go to our processes, go to our systems and that brings up scores.

"We spoke about making the breakdown really efficient and playing through the holes.

"We just want to perform, put our game on the field and I absolutely loved it.

"I say if 'you don't enjoy it, don't play it' - and every day I get out on the pitch, I enjoy it.

"Every time I train, I love it and that's what makes me a better player at the end of the day."

Wright clearly has a huge amount of talent, and his all-round ability was evident as he raced over the line for his first try for Saints.

"I broke away from the first tackle and I managed to get a bit of footwork and a fend so I got that try and that put us in front," said the 20-year-old.

"I was really happy with that.

"It's special to score my first try in front of an awesome crowd at home."

Saints now take next weekend off before going to Coventry on November 23 for the third of six pool matches in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

"We're looking forward to the next game - it's definitely a good challenge," Wright said.

"We know how good Coventry are and the kind of performance they can produce so we've got that to look forward to.

"But we focus on us and we want to keep putting performances in."