Wood and Burrell in provisional Barbarians squad for Saints clash

The duo were key members of Saints' double-winning side in 2014, but they will now be up against the black, green and gold later this month.

Other names announced by the Barbarians include Danny Cipriani and Dan Robson.

This will be the very first time that the Barbarians have locked horns with the Saints, who are using the fixture to plug the gap left by the cancellation of their scheduled Gallagher Premiership game against Worcester Warriors.

Tom Wood was on kicking duty for the Barbarians in Spain back in June

The BaaBaas were initially due to have Brad Shields in the squad and Lee Blackett on their coaching staff, but both have recently found new employment after being left out of contract by Wasps' demise.

The Barbarians will be coached on this occasion by Geordan Murphy and John Mulvihill.

Barbarian F.C. president, John Spencer, said: “This will be our first visit to Franklin’s Gardens since 2007, but the first time we have ever faced Saints on the pitch, which is incredibly exciting for everyone at the Barbarians.

"It is indeed a privilege to be invited to face the men in black, green and gold.

“We’re delighted to be able to bring the popular Saints faces of Luther and Tom back to Northampton, as well as a squad with a large Wasps and Worcester Warriors contingent, and a sprinkling of seasoned internationals too.

“We’re confident that this is a group that can dazzle a Northampton crowd with our world-famous BaaBaas skill, flair and passion come November 26.”

All Saints season tickets and seasonal hospitality valid for the game.

Match tickets are available to purchase here and start from just £18 for adults, while all under-18s tickets are capped at £5.

Provisional Barbarian F.C. squad to face Saints

Coaches: Geordan Murphy, John Mulvihill

Forwards: Will Boyde, Tim Cardall, Tom Cruse, Hika Elliot, Ben Harris, Brok Harris, Graham Kitchener, Murray McCallum, Ben Morris, Olly Robinson, John Ryan, Elliott Stooke, Tom Wood