Winning start for Saints legend Lawes as he adjusts well to life with Brive

Courtney Lawes (photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Courtney Lawes is settling in nicely after starting a new chapter in his storied career.

The Saints legend left Northampton for life in France, joining Pro D2 side Brive this summer.

And he got off to a winning start at home with his new club, playing 52 minutes as they beat Oyonnax 18-9 in front of 12,766 fans at Stade Amedee-Domenech on Thursday night.

Lawes, who skippered Saints to Gallagher Premiership glory last season, is enjoying his fresh start.

And when asked about his approach to life at Brive, he said: "It’s a bit of give and take (leadership) at the minute because I understand things are done slightly differently out here than what I am used to.

“It’s not about coming into the group and imposing what I know. It’s about understanding why and what the group does and what it needs, and if I can add to that and if I can improve on that then you can try and do that.

"It’s not about coming in and trying to change everything.

"It’s more trying to give what you can and learn as well and then try and determine what will be of benefit to the team.

“I am pretty vocal but at the minute I trying to sit back and take in as much information as possible, understand what it is we want to be as a team and then as the season goes on I’ll build into my role as a leader once I know for certain what I can add to the team.”

Brive have lofty ambitions as they seek promotion from France's second tier.

And Lawes has plenty of confidence in his new club.

“We have got a lot of work to do this season but we are taking steps in the right direction,” the 35-year-old said.

“We have got a really good group of lads as a team, we have got really good backroom staff and coaching staff, the facilities are great.

"We have everything we need to become the team we want to become. It’s just about always taking forward steps, don’t get deterred.

"It won’t always be perfect but as long as we continue on that path to where we want to be then that is the goal."