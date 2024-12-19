Win in South Africa has given Saints belief ahead of Saracens clash

Saints secured a superb win in Pretoria last Saturday (picture: Lewis Dean/Northampton Saints)

Ollie Sleightholme says Saints' superb success in South Africa has 'put a marker down for all of us' ahead of the return to Gallagher Premiership action this week.

The black, green and gold delivered a brilliant performance, securing a bonus-point 30-21 win against Vodacom Bulls in Pretoria last Saturday.

Saints have now taken maximum points in the Investec Champions Cup so far this season, but they have a big task to get back in contention in the Premiership title race.

Phil Dowson's men have lost four of their seven league matches so far this season and currently sit eighth ahead of Sunday's trip to Saracens (kick-off 3pm).

But Sleightholme feels he and his team-mates can draw real belief from their showing in South Africa.

"It's put a marker down for all of us to give us the confidence and belief that we need to go back into the Premiership and turn some of those results we had back around," the England wing said.

"Saracens are a very good side and they do what they do very well.

"We've just got to put our game on the pitch and do what we do well to try to combat that.

"Hopefully we can get the result, like we did last year."

Reflecting on what was close to a week in South Africa for Saints, Sleightholme said: "It was a really cool experience and it makes it all the sweeter going over there and getting the result.

"There's not many teams that go there and win so to be one of those, we should be massively proud of that.

"It was very cool to tick some things off the bucket list.

"It was a different week, but very rewarding.

"It's up there (in terms of a team bonding trip). Any time you go away and spend all your time with the team, it's always going to be beneficial for the squad and how you connect with each other."

Saints have lost all three of their Premiership away matches this season and were beaten by Gloucester on their most recent league outing at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

"There's no question on the effort and intent of what we're trying to do, but some things don't always go to plan," Sleightholme said.

"There's been a few times this year that has been the case, but we're always improving and finding ways to get better."