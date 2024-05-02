Win at Munster gives Saints belief ahead of semi-final showdown with Leinster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The black, green and gold delivered a stunning Investec Champions Cup win at Thomond Park in January, despite losing Curtis Langdon to a red card at the end of the first half.

Saints were 15-7 down at the break, but they rallied in incredible fashion to claim a 26-23 victory that will long be remembered.

And ahead of this weekend's semi-final showdown at Croke Park, Dingwall said: “We took a lot from the pool game against Munster in January and it hasn’t been the only occasion this year where we have been down and out, wrestled it back and come away with the victory.

Fraser Dingwall (photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images for Investec)

“That showed us when you are away and things aren’t going your way, it takes a lot of small moments and little bits done well to get a bit of momentum, and it can all change.

"Away from home, it is never smooth sailing, but you just have to fight to find a way.”

Saints will become the first English club team to play a game at Croke Park this weekend.

And Dingwall said: “The boys are aware of the massive history that ground holds and we are really excited and honoured to be given the opportunity to play there.

“But I think the squad will be energised by that because big occasions like these don’t come very often.

“Yes, Leinster are a very strong team and when they have a lot of things going their way, they are very difficult to stop, but this competition is all about challenging yourselves against the top players and teams.

“The amount of people who will be travelling out and supporting us will be huge as well, so there is a real excitement in the town.”

Leinster are huge favourites to reach the final, having made the showpiece in each of the past two seasons.

But Dingwall insists Saints have a chance of upsetting the odds.

“Recent history shows it is possible, so I don’t see any reason why we couldn’t do it," the centre said.

“But you have to fight for each week, as every team will be coming after you, especially when you are sitting top of your league.