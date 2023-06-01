News you can trust since 1897
Wilkins departs Saints as he makes move to French club

Saints have confirmed that Karl Wilkins has left the club
By Tom Vickers
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 16:04 BST

The 27-year-old will be making the move to French ProD2 side US Montauban.

Wilkins joined Saints from AS Béziers Hérault ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The flanker, who could also play in the second row, went on to make 14 appearances over his two seasons at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, scoring one try, against Leicester Tigers.

Karl WilkinsKarl Wilkins
After coming through the Saints Academy system, Wilkins was part of the Northampton squad that won the Premiership’s Under-18 Academy League in 2013/14 before leaving for ASM Clermont Auvergne in France aged 18.

The Ipswich-born forward then rejoined boyhood club Saints after making more than 50 appearances for French ProD2 side Béziers after his arrival from Clermont in 2016.

But he will now be making the move back to France, and Saints said in their statement that he ‘departs with the best wishes of everyone at the club’.

