White insists Saints have succession plan as chairman hails departing Darbon

Mark Darbon (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Chairman John White insists Saints have a succession plan in place as CEO Mark Darbon gets set to leave the club in November.

Darbon will be taking over at The R&A (The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews) following a hugely impressive seven years at Saints.

The 45-year-old has ensured the black, green and gold have gone from strength to strength, on and off the field, during his time at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And White has nothing but praise for the work Darbon has done, while insisting Saints always knew the day when he moved on to another top job would eventually come.

“Mark has done a fantastic job during his seven years leading the club, and leaves Saints in a very strong position for the future – on and off the pitch," White said.

“He has helped us to cultivate an incredibly talented group of players, coaches, and support staff who know how to win games of rugby, and a commercial staff who know our business inside out. So, I have no doubt they all will continue to drive the club forwards after Mark’s departure.

“Our attention now shifts to appointing Mark’s successor, and of course we will inform our supporters and partners of any update in that process in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are focused on ensuring this transition is as smooth as possible.

“Given Mark’s calibre and his capability as a leader, it was inevitable that one day he would be approached to take on a leading role within one of the most reputable sporting organisations in the world – so this move, while disappointing for the club, is not surprising and we have planned for this moment.

“Leading The R&A as their chief executive is a fantastic opportunity for Mark, and we wish him and his family the very best up in Scotland.