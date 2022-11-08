Weru situation explained after young forward's departure from Saints sparks social media questions

After all, this was a youngster who had not actually played a game for the club.

In that situation, there is traditionally limited discussion surrounding a player's exit.

However, a social media conversion quickly ignited, with plenty of observers asking questions of the club's official Twitter account.

Before we get into that, this was the Saints statement in full...

"Josh Weru has left Northampton Saints to pursue his international aspirations with Kenya.

"The 19-year-old back row signed his first professional contract with the men in Black, Green and Gold back in August having been a part of Saints’ Academy set-up since the age of 14.

"Weru was due to train with the first-team squad at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens around studying full-time for a degree at Loughborough University, but has now left the Club to join Kenya’s squad.

Josh Weru

"He made his debut in a Rugby World Cup qualification match against the USA in Dubai on Sunday, scoring a late try in his side’s 68-14 defeat.

"Everyone at Saints wishes Josh the best for the future."

It prompted 29 comments, at the most recent time of viewing, with many wondering why Weru had to leave Saints to play for his country.

After all, the club possesses numerous international players who represent their nation while turning out for the black, green and gold.

The truth is though, that this was actually a matter beyond Saints' control.

Weru, who holds a Kenyan passport and is therefore not an England Qualified Player, was able to sign for the club’s Senior Academy in the summer courtesy of a student visa.

This was contingent on the 19-year-old studying full-time at Loughborough University and training part-time with the black, green and gold around his student commitments.

However, after electing to leave his degree at Loughborough behind - a result of choosing to play for Kenya immediately - Weru could no longer legally be employed by Northampton.

Under the RFU’s eligibility criteria, to secure a working visa to play professional rugby, a player from a Tier 3 nation (such as Kenya) has to have a minimum of 10 international Test caps, of which three must be played during the previous 24 months.

Weru made his Test debut for Kenya last weekend, scoring in the Simbas' 68-14 defeat at the hands of the USA, meaning he is below the cap threshold required to secure a visa to play professional rugby in England.