Wellingborough’s perfect start goes on

Action from Kettering's 27-5 defeat at Market Harborough. Pictures by Glyn Dobbs

Boro’ maintained top spot in the early stages of the campaign as they made it four wins from as many matches with Vipers being the only other team in the division to still have a perfect record.

Wellingborough made a flying start with Ryan Mackie and Matthew Watts scoring tries inside the first six minutes, both being converted by Joel Richardson.

Chris Shipman went over for the third try, also converted by Richardson before Rhys Fereday scored before half-time.

Kettering lost out in their match at Market Harborough

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fereday added another try after the break and Richardson also crossed the whitewash while adding the two conversions to give him a personal tally of 15 points.

Wellingborough will be bidding to make it five wins in a row on Saturday when they entertain early strugglers Dunstablians.

Oundle slipped to a third successive defeat in Regional One Midlands as they were unable to trouble the scoreboard in a 45-0 loss at Dudley Kingswinford.

Oundle are back on home soil this weekend as they host Kenilworth.

It was a tough day for Kettering in Regional Two East Midlands as they went down 27-5 at Market Harborough.

Joe Daniel scored the Blues’ try but it proved to be only a consolation.

Kettering take on Newbold on Avon at Waverley Road on Saturday.

Rushden & Higham claimed their second win in a row in Counties Two Midlands East (South) in impressive fashion last weekend.

Rushden ran out 34-18 victors in their all-Northamptonshire clash at Northampton Mens Own.

But Stewarts & Lloyds fell to their second loss of the campaign in a close encounter at Queens.

The hosts claimed a narrow 26-22 success but S&L remain in a lofty fourth place in the early standings.