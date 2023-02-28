Wellingborough win again to maintain their charge towards the title
Wellingborough maintained their charge towards the Counties One Midlands East (South) with a commanding 38-7 victory over St Ives (Midlands) at Cut Throat Lane.
A 17th win of the campaign ensured Boro’ remain eight points clear of second-placed Vipers, who have a game in hand.
There were no mistakes at the weekend as Matthew Watts scored two tries while Chris Shipman, Lewis Aitken, Joel Smith and Daniel Sims also went over. Joel Richardson added four conversions as the hosts wrapped up a comprehensive success.
Wellingborough have three games left this season, the first of which is at lowly Northampton Casuals on Saturday.
Oundle pushed Regional One Midlands leaders Dudley Kingswinford all the way before eventually being edged out 25-22.
The table-topping visitors looked to be in control when they moved into a 12-0 lead but tries from Luke Sharpley and Vernon Horne made it 12-10 before half-time.
Dudley scored an early try after the break but Darren Fox’s try was converted by Jacob Gent to make it 19-17 to the visitors.
A Dudley penalty made it 22-17 but Harry Winch went over to make it all-square at 22-22.
But the leaders snatched victory with a late penalty.
Oundle are back in action this weekend when they host Broadstreet.
Kettering defied the odds to pick up one of the best wins of their season in Regional Two East Midlands as they edged out second-placed Market Harborough 20-19 at Waverley Road.
The Blues had Ben York red-carded in the first half and also had two players sin-binned during the contest but still managed to come out with a fine result.
Kean McCabe, Joshua Cox and Steve Fraher all scored tries while a William Tebby-Macloud penalty and a Tom Halfhide conversion made up Kettering’s tally.
The Blue host bottom side Peterborough Lions this weekend.
Stewarts & Lloyds and Rushden & Higham both received home walkovers against Queens and Northampton Mens Own respectively in Counties Two Midlands East (South) last weekend.
Both clubs will hope to be back in action on Saturday and it’s fourth versus fifth as Rushden & Higham host Huntingdon & District while third-placed S&L entertain Northampton BBOB.