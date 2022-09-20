Wellingborough stay perfect as Kettering also win again

Kettering claimed a good win over Lutterworth at Waverley Road

Matthew Watts and Lewis Aitken both scored a brace of tries and, with Flynn Anderson adding three conversions, that was enough to keep Boro’s perfect start intact.

Oundle slipped to an agonising 23-21 home defeat to Derby in Regional One Midlands.

It proved to be a thrilling contest, which saw Derby go 5-0 up early on before Will Cardall responded for the hosts with a try, which was converted by Jordan Carey.

A converted try saw Derby regain the lead but Harry Key then went over and added the conversion himself to put Oundle 14-12 up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors added a penalty to give them the edge at half-time but Vernon Horne’s try and Key’s conversion sent Oundle into a 21-15 lead in the second half.

Derby replied with another try and then struck a penalty to make it 23-21 but Oundle so nearly nicked the win as Key was off target with a penalty of his own with what proved to be the final kick of the game.

Kettering picked up their second win in a row in Regional Two East Midlands as they ended Lutterworth’s unbeaten start with a 24-15 success at Waverley Road.

Steve Dysel, Zak Briggs and Shane Ling all scored tries for the Blues with Joe Daniel converting all three of them while also adding a penalty to wrap things up for the hosts.

Rushden & Higham picked up their first win of the Counties Two Midlands East (South) season in emphatic fashion.

Having lost their first game of the campaign a week earlier, Rushden bounced back with a 64-5 demolition of Northampton BBOB.

Stewarts & Lloyds, meanwhile, slipped to their first defeat of the campaign as Daventry triumphed 23-17 at Occupation Road.

It was all-square at 10-10 at half-time with S&L on target with a Louis Trimble try and a conversion and penalty from Devon Reilly.

But, despite having a man sent-off, Daventry had the edge in the second half as an Aaron Richmond try, converted by Reilly, proved to be in vain for the hosts.

This weekend’s fixtures

Regional One Midlands: Dudley Kingswinford v Oundle.

Regional Two East Midlands: Market Harborough v Kettering.

Counties One Midlands East (South): St Ives (Midlands) v Wellingborough.