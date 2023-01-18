Wellingborough march on while Stewarts & Lloyds take the derby honours

The Northampton Old Scouts players applaud their Kettering counterparts after their clash at Waverley Road. Pictures by George Halfhide

Boro’s victory kept the pressure on leaders Vipers who are just one point clear at the summit, although they do have a game in hand.

But Wellingborough are now four points clear in second place after recording their 12th win from 14 matches so far.

Chris Shipman scored two tries while Rhys Fereday and Matthew Ward also crossed the whitewash in their fine home win.

Lineout action at Waverley Road

They will bid to maintain their impressive form when they make the short trip to take on Long Buckby on Saturday.

Stewarts & Lloyds took the derby honours as they claimed a 28-17 victory over Rushden & Higham in Counties Two Midlands East (South).

S&L produced a fine attacking display in the opening period and then followed that up with a defensive effort after the break to secure the victory at Occupation Road.

The win saw S&L leapfrog their county neighbours into third place in the table.

Kettering and Old Scouts scrum down in the mud bath

S&L will be hoping to make it four wins in a row when they head to Luton this Saturday while Rushden face a tough test as they bid to bounce back when they host second-placed Spalding.

Oundle ended a run of four defeats in a row as they claimed a 24-10 home win over Lichfield.

The success ensured Oundle remain well clear of danger at the wrong end of the Regional One Midlands table while they also completed a league double having beaten Lichfield 36-33 earlier in the campaign.

Oundle will now hope to follow it up when they head to second-from-bottom Nuneaton at the weekend.

It remains a bit of a struggle for Kettering after they slipped to a ninth defeat of the Regional Two East Midlands season, losing out 45-19 in muddy conditions at Waverley Road.

Shane Ling scored two tries and Logan McCabe also went over the Blues while Oliver Bosworth kicked two conversions.

But it was not enough to prevent a defeat to third-placed Old Scouts.

