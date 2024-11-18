Weekend off for Saints but several of their stars got stuck in on the international stage

Two men took to the field for England, two for Scotland, one for Fiji and six for England A.

And while Ollie Sleightholme and Tommy Freeman saw their England team edged out 29-20 by world champions South Africa at Twickenham, their club-mates enjoyed victory elsewhere.

Rory Hutchinson won his first Scotland cap since 2022 as he started in the 59-21 victory against Portugal at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Elliot Millar Mills was also involved in that match as he came off the bench.

Temo Mayanavanua scored a try as a replacement for Fiji as they secured a 33-19 win against Spain on Saturday.

And a day later, Fraser Dingwall skippered England A to a 38-17 success against Australia A at the Twickenham Stoop, where Henry Pollock was named man of the match.

Curtis Langdon was on the scoresheet for England A, who also gave game time to Tom Pearson, Manny Iyogun and Archie McParland.

Saints return to action this weekend as they go to Coventry for a Premiership Rugby Cup pool match on Saturday afternoon.

England will be in action on Sunday as they host Japan.

That will be the final match of the international window as the Gallagher Premiership returns on the following weekend, with Saints hosting Gloucester on November 30.

1 . Tommy Freeman Tommy Freeman up against South Africa wing Kurt-Lee Arendse (photo by Adrian Dennis/AFP) Photo: Adrian Dennis Photo Sales

2 . Ollie Sleightholme Ollie Sleightholme got the scoring started for England Photo: Justin Tallis Photo Sales

3 . Ollie Sleightholme Ollie Sleightholme has now scored three tries in his past two England appearances Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales