'We can achieve anything' - Elliot excited about Saints' potential after signing contract extension

Elliot Millar Mills (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Elliot Millar Mills is happy to remain part of the 'very special group' after extending his Saints contract.

The 32-year-old tighthead prop arrived at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens last season and went on to help the club claim the Gallagher Premiership title at the first time of asking.

He has made 26 appearances for the black, green and gold to date, while also breaking into the Scotland team, racking up five Test appearances.

He is currently part of the Scotland squad for the Autumn Nations Series as his upward trajectory continues.

And Millar Mills has his sights set on more success with Saints.

“The environment here at Saints is fantastic, everyone gets on with each other and we always try to build each other up as a squad," Millar Mills said.

"The coaching is fantastic here as well. They’re constantly driving us to be better, asking us to find a little bit extra each week, and that all adds up to the performances that win games.

“As a group, I believe we’re in a better position than we were at this point last season, so I’m excited to keep growing as a team – we’ve got a very special group here and we feel like we can achieve anything.”

Millar Mills began his playing career with Stockport and Macclesfield, before a successful trial period with Leeds Carnegie yielded a full-time contract and an initial move north of the border to Edinburgh. He also appeared for England Counties in Canada in 2016.

After turning out 44 times for Ealing Trailfinders in three seasons in the Championship – winning the Championship Cup with the West London outfit in 2019 – Millar Mills joined Wasps in the summer of 2021 and made 21 appearances in all competitions.

After Wasps went into administration, Millar Mills had short stints with Bath, Edinburgh and the Barbarians before walking through the door at the Gardens, where the 121kg tighthead made his Saints debut in the opening round of last season’s Premiership Rugby Cup against Ealing Trailfinders.

And Millar Mills added: “I’m thrilled to be staying in Northampton after a truly incredible first season at the club.

“It was a rollercoaster from start to finish; I started off by running out in pre-season in August, but by the turn of the year I’d been involved in some incredible games like the wins over Saracens and Exeter away and Harlequins at home, which became the catalyst for our whole season.

“From there it didn’t really stop for me – by the time we got to beating Munster away in the Champions Cup I’d already played more games, and made more memories that I really cherished, than I had in any other season of my career.

“Then getting the call-up to Scotland was incredible – playing at places like the Principality Stadium, beating England at Murrayfield was class.

"Getting to come back in and go through the run-in at Saints was amazing too, and then, of course, the Premiership final – while I’ve put the actual game out of my memory – was just incredible.

"To do all that in a season is something I’ll cherish forever."