Waller's so honoured to have a testimonial year at Saints

Alex Waller with Ross McMillan (left) and Mike Haywood (right) after Saints won their first and so far only Premiership title back in 2014

Events are starting to be organised by Waller's committee to celebrate his lengthy career at the Gardens.

Waller is a product of the Saints Academy and the popular prop has gone on to play 310 times so far.

He scored the winning try in the club's one and only Premiership final triumph, against Saracens in 2014, and Waller remains a regular starter for Saints to this day.

Now he is looking forward to a year that will celebrate his Saints achievements, while raising funds for charity.

And Waller, who made his Saints debut against Ospreys in November 2009, said: "It's a massive honour.

"It's my boyhood club, I grew up watching this club and I've been lucky enough to play as many times as I have.

"I've captained the club and also been a part of some pretty special things in the club's history.

"I'm looking forward to making some more special moments and to be awarded a testimonial is a great honour.

"I'm looking forward to doing loads of events for everyone, getting out into the community and hopefully giving back and getting the lads out to different clubs.

"Hopefully there's something for everyone in this testimonial and we'll raise money for some good causes and everyone can enjoy it.

"In the past two years, people have been deprived of going out, going to events and hopefully we can do some things that everyone enjoys.

"I don't have too much to do with the planning of it overall but the committee who are in charge of organising it are pretty on the ball.

"We've got the t's crossed and the i's dotted.

"It's a pleasure to work with the committee and hopefully we can do some fun things because everyone's been locked up for the past couple of years."

Waller is clearly keen to bring some joy to the fans who have supported him for more than a decade.

And he added: "I've grown up watching this club, I've grown up playing for this club and the fans have been with me through my journey.

"We've had some real good highs and some real lows but this club is a special place and not just because I've been here for so long.

"We're really building something, we've got a great group of lads and one thing that's been a constant through my time here is the bunch of boys we've had here have been really special.

"Hopefully we can get a few old heads back, some of the old guard through the year into some events.

"Maybe we can get a few boys back who didn't quite get the send-off they deserved during lockdown and I'm really looking forward to it.

"This is a place that's close to my heart.