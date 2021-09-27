Waller salutes Furbank's Saints development

George Furbank

Academy product Furbank has been a key presence in both Gallagher Premiership wins so far this season.

He was man of the match on the opening day against Gloucester, scoring once and playing a part in his side's three other tries.

And he again had a huge say last weekend, landing a nerveless late penalty to propel Saints to a superb 26-24 win against Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park.

"He's a great bloke and he's really showing his diversity at being able to step up at fly-half," Waller said.

"If Grays (James Grayson) or Biggs (Dan Biggar) have to go off, it's great to have that option.

"We've also got Piers (Francis) who can do it and having that depth at 10 is important.

"Furbs is a great bloke, he's really developed in the past couple of seasons as a top-class player.

"I'm excited to see where he goes and hopefully he can get some international recognition this season."

Saints showed great resilience to win at Exeter, recovering from 14-0 and 24-17 down to earn the impressive victory.

And Waller added: "We know it's always a tough place to play, and the last couple of times we've played at Exeter it's gone right down to the final play.

"It was cracking to get the win.

"We knew it would be tough going into the game so it's really exciting to get that victory.