Waller impressed as new defence coach Radford brings 'northern grit' to Saints

Radford's arrival was officially confirmed earlier this week, though he has been at the club for the past few weeks.

The 44-year-old replaces Ian Vass, who left the black, green and gold by mutual consent and has since joined French giants Clermont Auvergne as kicking coach.

Radford brings plenty of pedigree, having enjoyed a stellar playing and coaching career in rugby league, winning numerous titles.

Alex Waller (photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

He won back-to-back Challenge Cup crowns as Hull FC boss in 2016 and 2017, scooping the Super League’s head coach of the year award in 2016.

After leaving Hull FC, Radford took over as Castleford Tigers’ head coach from the start of 2022 until March of this year.

He was also appointed defence coach by Samoa for the Rugby League World Cup which was held in England in 2022, helping the side all the way to the final where they were eventually beaten by Australia.

And experienced prop Waller has been impressed with how Radford has settled in at Saints.

"Radders has been in since we started pre-season - three or four weeks ago," Waller said.

"He's been brilliant, he's settling in and he brings a bit of northern character, a bit of northern grit, which the boys are enjoying.

"He's come from rugby league but he's putting his message across really well and I'm looking forward to seeing how that develops.

"Hopefully we can patch up a few holes that we had in our defence last year."

Waller knows all about pre-seasons at Saints as he is now gearing up for his 15th campaign as part of the first team.

And he said: "There's certain aspects (of pre-season) you enjoy and others that you don't.

"The fitness tests are never nice but I'm very fortunate to be able to do this job and to have done it for as long as I have.

"Obviously the squad is ever changing but there are a core group of young lads who have been here for a while with the likes of Dingers (Fraser Dingwall), Colesy (Alex Coles), Luds (Lewis Ludlam).

"There's a good core of young boys and a core of old boys.

"I'm pretty happy Cruser (Tom Cruse) is here because I'm not the oldest in the squad any more!

"When Courts (Courtney Lawes) comes back he'll take that mantle.

"It keeps me on my toes so I can't complain at all."

Saints have added some exciting talent to their squad ahead of the new season with the likes of Curtis Langdon, Tom Pearson and Burger Odendaal coming in.

And Waller said: "It's way above my pay grade but I think the squad's in a good place.

"We're pretty fortunate with picking up some last-minute signings from Irish and we've got some pretty exciting players coming in so that has certainly helped the squad.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how we go.