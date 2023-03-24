Waller echoes words of Downey as Saints prepare for huge game at London Irish

After all, he scored the dramatic winning try on one of the greatest days ever for Saints, back in May 2014, when they lifted their first, and so far only, Premiership title.

So what advice does he have for his team-mates this week as they face a potentially season-defining fixture against top-four rivals London Irish at their St Patrick’s Party at the Gtech Community Stadium?

“You've just got to play your game,” said Waller, who is set to make his 350th Saints appearance this weekend.

Alex Waller

"(Former Saints centre) James Downey always used to say 'play the game, not the occasion' and that's pretty apt here.

"We've got to do our job, you've got to do your role within the squad.

"For me, it's about doing my job and then letting Fin (Smith), Dingers (Fraser Dingwall) and Mitch (Alex Mitchell) boss us around the park.

"Nothing ever goes to plan so it's about how quickly we can get back to doing our role.

"That's my advice but Luds (Lewis Ludlam) and Dingers are leading this side pretty well.

"I don't necessarily talk in front of the group.

"I'll pull lads aside if I think anything's apt but Luds has just come back from playing in the Six Nations and he was vice-captain for that game last weekend so that speaks volumes for his leadership.

“I'll impart some wisdom when I can, but generally the lads are fine.”

Saints enjoyed a fantastic run of late-season form in 2021/22, propelling them into the Premiership play-offs.

And they need a similar flying finish to this campaign.

"I’m pretty confident in our ability - I am every week,” Waller said.

"Just putting our game on the pitch is crucial and I'm looking forward to the challenge.

"Obviously they're in a good run of form at the moment and if we're honest we haven't had the best away form so we're looking to put that right towards the business end of the season.

"It's exciting.

"I'm confident, as I was at this time last season, because you look at the talent we've got in the squad and when we get it right, we're really pretty handy.

"It's just about being consistent and that's been the story throughout the season.

"We've been world beaters and then had a stinker like we did at Bristol.

"It's a challenge for us as a group to be able to put our game on the pitch at London Irish.

"It's their big St Patrick's Day Party and they will be revved up and wanting to entertain a full house.

"These are the games you play rugby for.”

Saints won 42-22 at London Irish last March, spoiling their St Patrick’s Party on that occasion.

But Waller says that result will have no bearing on this weekend’s encounter.

"It's a completely different squad and there are different ways that both teams are playing the game,” he said.

"You can't look back on the year before because if we did that we should have beaten Bristol but we had a stinker there.