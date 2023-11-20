'Wake-up call' for Harlequins as they get set to travel to Saints
Quins suffered a sizeable home defeat on Saturday as Saracens stormed the Twickenham Stoop to secure a hugely impressive 38-10 success.
The champions ran in six tries as they showed their class on derby-day weekend in the Gallagher Premiership.
Quins will now bid to bounce back against a Saints side who also suffered at the hands of their local rivals last Saturday, losing 26-17 at Leicester Tigers.
And Quins boss Millard said: “It’s disappointing, but there’s only one option, and that’s to make this a learning, be really honest with each other and move forward.
“We’ve got a massive game against Northampton and we’ve got to get it right.
"We’ve been so good so far this season, and this is the first time we haven’t had that consistent performance for 80 minutes.
“It’s a wake-up call, and sometimes you need this early during the season, but it’s definitely a wake-up call.”