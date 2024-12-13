Vodacom Bulls v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Saturday's clash

Rory Hutchinson and George Furbank start for Saints on Saturday (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
George Furbank is back to skipper Saints in Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup clash with Vodacom Bulls in Pretoria (kick-off 1pm GMT).

The England full-back was rested for the 38-8 win against Castres last weekend, along with Trevor Davison and Tom Pearson.

But Furbank is in from the off against the Bulls, starting in place of the rested James Ramm, while Davison and Pearson are among the replacements.

Rory Hutchinson comes in at centre for Tom Litchfield, who gets this weekend off, while in the pack, Alex Coles comes in to start at six in place of Angus Scott-Young.

George Hendy is fit to return as a replacement after recovering from concussion.

Saints opt for a 6:2 split on the bench as they look to keep their forwards as fresh as possible at altitude.

The Bulls make four changes, all in the pack, to the team that was beaten 27-5 at Saracens last Saturday.

Former Sale Sharks hooker Akker van der Merwe and ex-Harlequins tighthead prop Wilco Louw are among those to come in.

Vodacom Bulls: 15. Willie le Roux; 14. Sebastian de Klerk, 13. Canan Moodie, 12. David Kriel, 11. Devon Williams; 10. Johan Goosen, 9. Embrose Papier; 1. Gerhard Steenekamp, 2. Akker van der Merwe, 3. Wilco Louw, 4. Ruan Vermaak, 5. JF van Heerden, 6. Marcell Coetzee, 7. Elrigh Louw (c), 8. Cameron Hanekom.

Replacements: 16. Jan-hendrik Wessels, 17. Alulutho Tshakweni, 18. Francois Klopper, 19. Deon Slabbert, 20. Kuyenzeka Nama Xaba, 21. Zak Burger, 22. Boeta Chamberlain, 23. Stedman Gans.

Saints: 15. George Furbank (c); 14. Tommy Freeman, 13. Fraser Dingwall, 12. Rory Hutchinson, 11. Ollie Sleightholme; 10. Fin Smith, 9. Alex Mitchell; 1. Manny Iyogun, 2. Curtis Langdon, 3. Elliot Millar Mills; 4. Temo Mayanavanua, 5. Tom Lockett; 6. Alex Coles, 7. Henry Pollock, 8. Juarno Augustus.

Replacements: 16. Craig Wright, 17. Tarek Haffar, 18. Trevor Davison, 19. Chunya Munga, 20. Angus Scott-Young, 21. Tom Pearson, 22. Archie McParland, 23. George Hendy.

