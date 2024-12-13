Vodacom Bulls v Northampton Saints: Big match preview
Venue: Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria
Date and kick-off time: Saturday, December 14, 2024, 1pm (GMT)
Weather forecast: 30c, mostly cloudy
Live television coverage: Premier Sports 2
Referee: Luc Ramos (FRA)
Assistant referees: Jeremy Rozier (FRA) and Adrien Marbot (FRA)
No.4: Toit du Toit (SA)
TMO: Thomas Charabas (FRA)
Vodacom Bulls: 15. Willie le Roux; 14. Sebastian de Klerk, 13. Canan Moodie, 12. David Kriel, 11. Devon Williams; 10. Johan Goosen, 9. Embrose Papier; 1. Gerhard Steenekamp, 2. Akker van der Merwe, 3. Wilco Louw, 4. Ruan Vermaak, 5. JF van Heerden, 6. Marcell Coetzee, 7. Elrigh Louw (c), 8. Cameron Hanekom.
Replacements: 16. Jan-hendrik Wessels, 17. Alulutho Tshakweni, 18. Francois Klopper, 19. Deon Slabbert, 20. Kuyenzeka Nama Xaba, 21. Zak Burger, 22. Boeta Chamberlain, 23. Stedman Gans.
Saints: 15. George Furbank (c); 14. Tommy Freeman, 13. Fraser Dingwall, 12. Rory Hutchinson, 11. Ollie Sleightholme; 10. Fin Smith, 9. Alex Mitchell; 1. Manny Iyogun, 2. Curtis Langdon, 3. Elliot Millar Mills; 4. Temo Mayanavanua, 5. Tom Lockett; 6. Alex Coles, 7. Henry Pollock, 8. Juarno Augustus.
Replacements: 16. Craig Wright, 17. Tarek Haffar, 18. Trevor Davison, 19. Chunya Munga, 20. Angus Scott-Young, 21. Tom Pearson, 22. Archie McParland, 23. George Hendy.
Not considered for Saints selection: Emeka Atuanya, Sam Graham, Callum Hunter-Hill, Josh Kemeny, Burger Odendaal, Toby Thame, Robbie Smith.
Most recent meeting: Saturday, April 13, 2024: Saints 59 Vodacom Bulls 22 (Investec Champions Cup quarter-final)
Vodacom Bulls director of rugby Jake White: “I do not talk about revenge and the old days of ‘we do not like them; they do not like us’ is old news. Rugby is different now. They beat us last year, and they beat us fair and square. So what happened last year has now become immaterial, modern rugby players do not feed off the revenge perspective. They have five international backs and the other backs are just as dangerous, and they were there when they carved us to pieces last year. What I am looking forward to is to see if they can play their way at altitude with the heat and travel, and if they do, then hats off to them. If they can come to Loftus and run like they like to run, play like they want to play and can play, and beat us here; then you have got to say that they are a good team.”
Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson: "They're an exciting side and their home record is excellent so it's a really big challenge for us. The journey, the altitude, the fact they've got 17 Springboks in their squad - it's a great challenge for us and we're very excited."
Opposition dangerman: Embrose Papier is a livewire scrum-half who will look to keep the tempo high in the heat for the home side.
Tom Vickers’ prediction: Glasgow have shown that winning against the Bulls in a big game at Loftus Versfeld Stadium can be done, and Saints have the talent at their disposal to emulate the Warriors. But home side know these conditions far better and they will look to turn on the power and crank up the heat. Saints have found life tough on the road in 2024 and this is a big ask. Bulls 32 Saints 25.
